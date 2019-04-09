You are here

Home > Real Estate

Expression of interest launched for Big Box mall

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

Singapore

THE receivers and managers of Big Box Pte Ltd are conducting an expression of interest (EOI) exercise for its Big Box mall in Jurong East.

It has a remaining land tenure of 30 years from March 23, 2007 (18 years unexpired). The site area is approximately 606,639 square

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

Dairy Farm en bloc bid fails, Laguna Park relaunched for sale

China to ease residency curbs in smaller cities, boost infrastructure

Boom risks taking Swiss real estate off-piste

Frasers unit's sustainability loan flags growth prospect for tiny market in Asia-Pac

Editor's Choice

lwx_oue_090419_4.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
3 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
4 Jazzing up the CBD
5 Singapore shares poised to rally on Wall St gains
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_oue_090419_4.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

Apr 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia suspend overlapping port limits

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening