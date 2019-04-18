Far East Hospitality to expand into Vietnam

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
FAR East Hospitality (FEH) will expand into Vietnam in the next few years, as the Singapore hotelier bets on the country's fast-growing tourism market.
The company would like to have 1,000 keys in Vietnam in the next five years spread out across Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg