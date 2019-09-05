You are here

Home > Real Estate

Far East Hospitality to open its first hotel in Japan in 2020

Thu, Sep 05, 2019 - 1:01 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE hotelier Far East Hospitality (FEH) on Thursday said it is opening its first hotel in Japan in the second quarter of 2020. Called Village Hotel Ariake Tokyo, the hotel will be the first under the group’s Village brand outside of Singapore.

The 306-key hotel is owned under a 50-50 joint venture between FEH and Far East Organization, and is located in Koto City in the eastern part of Tokyo, near the Ariake waterfront area.

Within the hotel’s vicinity is wholesale seafood and food market Toyosu Market, convention centre Tokyo Big Sight and Tokyo 2020 Olympics venue Ariake Arena.

FEH chief executive Arthur Kiong said Japan’s hotel industry is seeing a steady growth in demand, specifically from the mid-tier market in neighbouring countries.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, we see this regional expansion as an opportunity to raise brand exposure in this major international gateway city," he said, adding that Japan’s reputation as a family-friendly destination also resonates well with the Village brand DNA.

FEH has also announced the names of its two Vietnam boutique hotels, which are under a hotel management agreement with developer Five Elements Development.

Hotel Reve and Suzu Hotel are expected to open in the first half of 2020 and will target affluent travellers from China, Australia and the US, identified as key target markets.

Hotel Reve is a 56-key property inspired by Vietnam’s art and antique street Le Cong Kieu. The 30-key Suzu Hotel meanwhile, is located in Vietnam’s Japan Town, and also comprises an onsen, omakase restaurant and tatami rooms.

As for the Singapore market, FEH said that since the April 2019 launch of its Village Hotel Sentosa and The Outpost Hotel Sentosa, occupancies have been "steadily increasing".

Some 80 per cent of room bookings are from international markets, with a significant share coming from China and Australia. The remaining 20 per cent comes from Singaporeans.

The hotelier’s third hotel in Sentosa – The Barracks Hotel Sentosa – is expected to open at the end of 2019. The Clan Hotel, a 324-room property targeting business travellers, is slated to open in the second quarter of 2020.

Far East Hospitality Trust shares were trading flat at S$0.68 on Thursday as at 12.40pm.

Real Estate

Fewer HDB resale flats sold in August, with slight increase in prices: SRX

Europe's buoyant property markets help hide executives' failings

Ascott eyes millennials with its first lyf co-living space at Funan

Frasers Centrepoint Trust joins FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Developed Index

ESR-Reit secures railway firm as tenant at 8 Tuas South Lane

GIC nears deal for majority stake in Oxford Group's Fairmont hotels

Editor's Choice

BT_20190905_WORK_3883594.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists slash Singapore's 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

BT_20190905_NICKEL_3883588.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Nickel fires up on fears of supply deficit

BP_HK_050919_3.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Most Jardine-linked stocks soar on extradition Bill withdrawal

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Charles Schwab_050919_48.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Charles Schwab to close Singapore office

SR_Singapore_lyf_Funan_Facade_Day_HR.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott eyes millennials with its first lyf co-living space at Funan

nz_wework_050933.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Garage

IPO hopeful WeWork adds woman to board, CEO returns US$5.9m after backlash

Sep 5, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ST Engineering, Yangzijiang, ESR-Reit, Fragrance Group

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly