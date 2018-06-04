You are here

Home > Real Estate

Farrer Road's Spanish Village up for collective sale at S$882m

Mon, Jun 04, 2018 - 9:52 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

file70fiodnxxb5gj2bv71s.jpg
The S$882m asking price for Spanish Village reflects a land rate of S$1,721 per sq ft per plot ratio (psf ppr), which is inclusive of a development charge of about S$30 million.

A 226-apartment property along Farrer Road known as Spanish Village is up for collective sale at an asking price of S$882 million, the Edmund Tie & Company said in a media statement on Monday.

The freehold residential site was built in the 1980s, and spans 331,457 square feet (sq ft). The asking price reflects a land rate of S$1,721 per sq ft per plot ratio (psf ppr), which is inclusive of a development charge of about S$30 million. The site is zoned for residential use with a gross plot ratio of 1.6.

The area is surrounded by schools such as Nanyang Primary School, Raffles Girls’ Primary School, Nanyang Girls’ High School, The Chinese High School, Anglo-Chinese School (International), Hwa Chong Institution and National Junior College. 

The tender exercise for the site will close on July 18, 2018 at 10am.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout

Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales

Asean's '11th member' dips a toe in the bloc

LA tenants increasingly engaging in rent strikes

Finding your first New York apartment

PropNex planning to raise S$40m from IPO: report

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

BT_20180604_JLGOJEK_3459142.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

BT_20180604_JLGREEN_3457530.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Emerging markets must navigate ESG trade-offs, says analyst

Most Read

1 The Grab effect
2 Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial
3 CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31
4 Japanese activist shareholder sells penthouse at a slight loss
5 S'pore incurs costs on HSR project pending clarification from Malaysia
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

Jun 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Vard Holdings, Rex Int'l, Mary Chia

Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's non-stop service to Los Angeles expected to launch 'quite soon'

BP_Airlines_040618_56.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Transport

Global airlines cut profit forecast as fuel, labour costs bite

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening