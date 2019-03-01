You are here

Home > Real Estate

FCT to buy 17.1% stake in PGIM Real Estate Fund for S$342.5m

FCT's manager intends to finance the acquisition with a combination of debt and equity financing
Fri, Mar 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

Singapore

FRASERS Centrepoint Trust (FCT) has entered into agreements to acquire a 17.1 per cent stake in PGIM Real Estate Asia Retail Fund Ltd for about S$342.5 million, subject to determination of the dividend amount payable in respect of the sale shares for the fourth quarter of 2018

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

URA launches tender for Clementi Avenue 1 residential site

Hong Kong home prices rise for 1st time in 6 mths

Development charges for hotel use jump 45.6%

Development charge rates cut for non-landed residential use, but raised for hotel, commercial uses

URA launches tender for Clementi Avenue 1 residential site

Editor's Choice

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

BT_20190301_MRHYFLUX_3710252.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias urges Hyflux senior creditors to give up more for perp and pref holders

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
5 Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

SL_hsk_030119_1.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Partnering for growth part of 'the Singapore Way', says Heng

BT_20190301_ABMARKET1TY95_3710378.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

New Gems grant not a subsidy scheme for SGX: Ong Ye Kung

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening