Firm outlook for private housing market belies risk factors

Some analysts flag possibility of fresh cooling measures if developers start bidding aggressively for land
Thu, Dec 31, 2020 - 5:50 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

Property consultants polled by BT generally expect the URA's benchmark overall private home price index to post growth ranging from 0-4% in 2021.
JLL's Ong Teck Hui says that the expected increase in completion of private homes in 2021 might add more downward pressure on rents.

Savills' Alan Cheong flags an existing group of mortgagors previously deemed as low-risk borrowers but who may find themselves out on a limb.

Edmund Tie & Co's Lam Chern Woon says that the resale market has seen some strains of distress selling this year.

THE outlook for private home prices in 2021 remains firm with most property consultants forecasting prices will appreciate slightly more than in 2020.

A brighter economic outlook, easing of travel restrictions and a reduction in the inventory of unsold private residential...

