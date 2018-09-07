First study on impact of declining HDB leases seen leaving out too many factors

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
WHAT'S said to be the first attempt to quantify the price impact of declining leases on HDB flats has drawn criticism that the study ignores too many of the factors that operate in the Singapore property market.
The study by UrbanZoom, a
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg