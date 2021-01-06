You are here

Five Desker Road shophouses up for sale with S$20.3m indicative price

Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 2:54 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

DeskerRd.jpg
The five shophouses sit on a combined land area of 5,965 sq ft and are near the Ophir-Rochor corridor and Jalan Besar MRT station.
PHOTO: Colliers International

A PORTFOLIO of five conserved shophouses at 99, 103, 105, 106 and 107 Desker Road is up for sale with an indicative price of S$20.3 million.

This translates to S$1,701 per square foot (sq ft), based on an estimated total built-up size of 11,932 sq ft.

The portfolio includes a row of three adjoining shophouses with prominent frontage, allowing flexible and efficient space usage, exclusive marketing agent Colliers International said on Wednesday.

The five shophouses sit on a combined land area of 5,965 sq ft and are near the Ophir-Rochor corridor and Jalan Besar MRT station. They are also in the vicinity of Swee Choon Tim Sum Restaurant, Beach Road Scissor-Cut Curry Rice, Berseh Food Centre and Mustafa Centre.

Steven Tan, Colliers International senior director of investment services, said the properties can be used as an office, a commercial school, residential, a students hostel and more, subject to the Urban Redevelopment Authority's approval.

They will be sold with vacant possession and purchasers have the flexibility to occupy the premises for their own use immediately.

Colliers International sees an "increased appetite" for shophouses, especially under commercial zone since they have no additional buyer's stamp duty or seller's stamp duty, Mr Tan noted. Foreigners and companies are also eligible to purchase.

The expression of interest exercise for these properties will close on Feb 3, 2021, 3pm.

