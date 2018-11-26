Five London penthouses, now 20 per cent off or more

Prices for some jewels of London real estate are falling fast, with more coming on the market even as fears of a market crash and uncertainty weigh on demand.

[LONDON] For anyone with one eye on a sweet penthouse in London, every day is like Black Friday.

Prices for some jewels of London real estate are falling fast, with more coming on the market even as fears of a market crash and uncertainty weigh on demand. Purchasers are asking for reductions of 15 per cent or more when they bid for homes, and penthouses are no exception, according to Hannah Taylor, an assistant sales manager at broker MyLondonHome.

Here are five penthouses in the city that have had their asking prices cut by at least 20 per cent:

Bondway, Nine Elms, SW8: 20 per cent reduction Agent: Charles Frances Properties

This five-bedroom home on the 49th floor of the Aykon London One tower near Vauxhall station is now being offered for 11 million pounds (S$19.2 million), compared with its original asking price of 13.8 million pounds. With interiors designed by Versace Home, the building includes roof gardens and a gymnasium, an indoor swimming pool, cinema room and dedicated children's area with panoramic city views.

Agar Grove, NW1: 22 per cent reduction Agent: Prime Metro

This double bedroom duplex apartment situated on the second and third floor of a newly developed purpose built block in Camden, near King's Cross, is being offered for 1 million pounds, down from an earlier asking price of 1.28 million pounds.

Warple Way, Acton, W3: 20 per cent reduction Agent: Marsh & Parsons

This three-bedroom lateral penthouse near Turnham Green subway station has a 30 square-meter terrace and a walk-in wardrobe. The home has 2,466 square feet (229 square meters) of space and has an asking price of 1.95 million pounds, reduced from 2.45 million pounds.

Long Lane, London Bridge, SE1: 22 per cent reduction Agent: London Residential

This refurbished duplex apartment, located just off Bermondsey Street, is now on the market for 900,000 pounds, compared with 1.15 million pounds earlier. It has three double bedrooms, Bose surround sound and underground parking.

Chelsea Creek, Chelsea, SW6: 20 per cent reduction Agent: MyLondonHome

This two-bedroom property is in Counter House, near Imperial Wharf and Fulham Broadway stations. The vendor is now seeking 1 million pounds, discounted from an initial asking price of 1.38 million pounds for the fourth floor property, which has a wrap around balcony. The complex includes a spa with a swimming pool, gym, sauna and steam room.

BLOOMBERG