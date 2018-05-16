You are here

Flash: Far East Organization-led consortium clinches plum Holland Road site

Wed, May 16, 2018 - 6:11 PM

A CONSORTIUM led by Far East Organization has been awarded the plum commercial and residential site in Holland Road. Its winning bid was S$1.213 billion or nearly S$1,888 per square foot per plot ratio.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority, which awarded the 99-year leasehold site on Wednesday, said that the winning bid was the highest of the five short-listed tenderers for the dual-envelope tender.

More details to come.

