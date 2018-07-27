You are here

Home > Real Estate

FLASH: Singapore office rentals rose 1.6% in Q2, vacancy eases to 12.2%: URA

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 8:42 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

 

FULL STORY: Singapore office rentals rose 1.6 % in Q2, islandwide vacancy eases to 12.2 %: URA

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Singapore's retail rents slip 1.1% in Q2, vacancy rate eases to 7.3%: URA

Singapore office rentals rose 1.6% in Q2, islandwide vacancy eases to 12.2%: URA

FLASH: Singapore's retail rents fall 1.1% in Q2, vacancy eases to 7.3%: URA

Singapore private home prices rose 3.4% in Q2, same as flash estimates: URA

CapitaLand Retail China Trust's Q2 DPU rises 0.8%

Frasers Hospitality Trust Q3 DPS falls 9.3% on weakness in Australia, Malaysia

Editor's Choice

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo

BP_Kay Woo_270718_5.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
3 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
4 Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre
5 DBS launches new property marketplace
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices rose 3.4% in Q2, same as flash estimates: URA

BP_SGcbd_270718_66.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore office rentals rose 1.6% in Q2, islandwide vacancy eases to 12.2%: URA

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

BP_noble_270718_58.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Hospitality Trust, TEE International, CDLHT, Noble, SIA, SPH

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening