Fleeing Chinese buyers leave Hong Kong's office market lifeless

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong's distinctive Lippo Centre - twin glass-fronted octagonal towers whose facade some say resembles koala bears climbing a tree - has long been a gauge for the health of the world's most expensive office market. Right now, it is barely showing a pulse.
In a market where buying and selling individual floors, or even just suites in a building, can lead to quick profits, just three deals have been done in the Lippo Centre this year, with the average price dropping 17 per cent from a year earlier.

The number of deals is down from as many as 18 in the first half of 2017 - the most active of recent years.

There is no shortage of reasons for the downturn. Hong Kong is in its deepest economic funk on record as last year's investment-chilling anti-government protests were followed by the coronavirus shutdowns.

Disquiet over China's national security laws has rattled the city anew, stoking concern it will lose its status as a regional financial hub and drawcard for expatriates.

The dearth of activity augurs poorly for the broader office market, where these strata-title transactions for a portion of a building typically account for about 40 per cent of all deals by value. Office valuations in the city may slump as much as 20 per cent this year, said real estate broker Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL).

Prices have already fallen for the few deals in the Lippo Centre, with the average price at HK$27,380 (S$4,924) per square foot, data from Midland Holdings showed.

With vacancy rates in premium buildings in Hong's Kong Central hub reaching a 12-year high of 5 per cent in May, according to JLL, investors are also wary of buying office space when there is no guarantee they will find a tenant.

The Lippo Centre's strata-title structure, which allows individuals to own part of a property, along with its prime location and long-term tenants including the Mongolian and Brunei embassies, make it popular with property speculators.

They can play the market without having to put together multi-billion dollar deals needed to buy entire buildings.

The lack of transactions in the Lippo Centre this year is being replicated across the market. The city is set for the lowest strata-title transactions by both value and volume since the data was first collated in 2007, said Real Capital Analytics.

A key reason for the downturn is the retreat of mainland Chinese investors, who have kept away since anti-government protests broke out more than a year ago, said Benjamin Chow, an analyst at Real Capital Analytics. Chinese buyers had been a major force behind the market's run-up in 2018, he said.

The last strata office investment in Hong Kong by an overseas investor was struck just over a year ago, he added.

While Chinese buyers have disappeared from the sales market, some financial firms are active in leasing space.

CMB International Capital and China Minsheng Banking recently expanded their footprint in Central, said people familiar with the matter. They joined tech giants ByteDance and Alibaba Group, which took up more space in Causeway Bay. BLOOMBERG

