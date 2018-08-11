You are here
Flexible spaces are the future of corporate real estate
Companies are embracing creative & collaborative areas combined with social and community elements.
WE have heard a lot about flexible workspace - in particular coworking - and its rapid emergence in urban centres around the world, and most recently in Asia-Pacific. According to latest JLL data, the facts are staggering:
- Flexible space has grown in the Asia-Pacific by nearly 36 per
