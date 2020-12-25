For 2021, cautious optimism reigns in New York luxury real estate

New York City's luxury residential market has enough momentum to make experts feel comfortable making some conditional predictions.

JUDGING by the last quarter of 2020, New York's luxury real estate market should enter 2021 with confidence. Sales of homes that cost more than US$4 million were a little above those of the same three months in 2019, said Donna Olshan, president of luxury real estate broker Olshan Realty.

"Now, some of that has to do with demand that was never met, because we lost the most important quarter - the spring," she said.

But the tick upward is also, she said, because most of these sales are to New Yorkers, or from the New York metro area, betting on the home team.

"They are getting Covid-19 discounts, and they are looking at the long-term prospects of New York, and they are buying."

As the city looks toward next year, the known unknowns loom large. The timeline of the vaccine rollouts is opaque.

A proposed pied-à-terre tax, dreaded by everyone in the industry, remains possible. And the economic futures of the city, the country, and the world are up in the air.

But the city's luxury residential market has enough momentum to make experts feel comfortable making some conditional predictions.

"The way I think of the suburbs is that they had their moment," said Jonathan Miller, president and chief executive officer of Miller Samuel appraisers, who adds: "The 'fleeing the city' narrative is already extremely dated."

While suburban sales are still up year-on-year, "it is just no longer a rocket ship of growth," he said.

"The jump in pricing, largely caused by what I would call panic buying - where people left the city out of fear - that was front end-loaded, and I don't see a compelling reason why that (price growth) can be sustainable."

John Walkup, CEO and co-founder of UrbanDigs, agreed. He said the move to the suburbs this year was really part of an older trend. "We were in year three in this shift to the suburbs picking up in demand, relative to New York City," he said.

This spring's hysterical exodus to New York's suburban areas was "a bit of a flash", Mr Walkup said. "Prices and deal activity have spiked."

"Houses were on fire," Ms Olshan said. "Townhouses in Brooklyn did very well during the pandemic."

The median price for luxury home sales in the fourth quarter in Brooklyn is expected to be up 5.5 per cent year-over-year, according to UrbanDigs data. ("Luxury" in Brooklyn is defined by UrbanDigs as anything over US$2 million.)

Contracts signed are up an anticipated 26.2 per cent for the same period, and days on the market are down by nearly half.

Overall, despite the non-existent spring sales season, this year's median luxury sales price in Brooklyn, according to UrbanDigs, was only down 1.5 per cent compared to last year.

"A lot of it has to do with the lower price point," said Mr Walkup. "A million dollars buys you a bit more space, or a Zoom room, and once you get into that luxury sector, that value grows quite a bit."

The demand shows no signs of abating. "Brooklyn is certainly accelerating, and I don't see any reason for that to stop," Mr Walkup said.

"Foreign buyers are a bit of a straw man because sometimes they're blamed for the ups, and sometimes they are blamed for the downs," he added.

Still, many luxury buildings - particularly condominiums along the stretch of W 57th Street known as Billionaires Row - "were predominantly positioned for the foreign market, and that's where oversupply is at its greatest", Ms Olshan said.

"Unless the deployment of the vaccine is very, very successful, we won't see the foreign market back" for at least the first half of next year, she added.

The new luxury condominium market "is burdened with a tremendous amount of supply", Mr Miller said.

"In 2020 we had 8.7 years of sellout, meaning it would take 8.7 years to sell all unsold Manhattan new-development condos," he said.

That is likely to drop to 7.2 years in 2021, because there is an anticipated "decline of new product coming into the market", Mr Miller said.

Plus, additional sales will occur as buyers are drawn by discounted pricing. "I think in 2021 we'll see a continued drop in price trends," he said.

That is a nice way of saying there could be serious deals to be found. The only question is at which buildings.

"The problem with developers is that they are held hostage to the bank or their lenders," said Ms Olshan.

"That means that a developer cannot just price on a whim. It's a negotiation. Whichever buildings sort out their discounts first might have the upper hand. These things take a long time, and you know the buyers go where the next project is. If you don't lower your price, we'll move on. It's just that simple."

The next few months, said Ms Olshan, "are going to be remembered as the time when it was optimal to go out and strike a deal". NYTIMES