You are here

Home > Real Estate

Foreign purchases of US homes plunge 36% as Chinese buyers stay away

Thu, Jul 18, 2019 - 8:18 AM

[BOSTON] Foreign purchases of US residential real estate in dollar terms fell 36 per cent to the lowest annual rate since 2013, as slowing overseas economies, the strong dollar and the White House's anti-immigrant rhetoric put a chill on demand.

Foreign buyers spent US$77.9 billion on homes in the US during the 12 months ended March 31, down from US$121 billion during the same period a year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors' annual survey on international transactions.

China made up the biggest segment of foreign buyers, followed by Canada, India, the UK and Mexico.

But purchases by Chinese buyers sank 56 per cent to US$13.4 billion from a year earlier - comparatively the biggest percentage drop of all foreign buyers. This was thanks to its weakening economy and government restrictions on outbound investments, according to the survey.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

CNBC reported that Chinese buyers may also be souring on US real estate due to the current political climate. It said that anecdotally, real estate agents in California have seen a pullback in Chinese buyer demand. Southern California had been especially popular with Chinese parents hoping to send their children to American colleges.

The data include foreigners who reside outside the US and those who are recent immigrants or temporary visa holders. Non-resident buyers spent US$33.2 billion while new arrivals bought US$44.7 billion. Foreign buyer purchases peaked in the period ended March 31, 2017, at US$153 billion.

For an overseas buyer, a US home isn't the bargain it once was, with rising prices and foreign currencies losing value against the dollar. Making matters worse, global economies have cooled, from China to Europe and Canada. But psychology may also be at play. It's likely that the Trump administration's anti-immigrant rhetoric and trade wars may be keeping some people away, chief economist Lawrence Yun said.

"The decline is such a large magnitude that it can't be explained purely by economic factors," Yun said. "We will have to wait to see whether this is a new normal with more subdued activity, or is it a one-year situation where things bounce back."

The top destinations were Florida, which accounted for 20 per cent of foreign purchases, followed by California, Texas, Arizona and New Jersey, the report said. Foreign buying in California fell to 12 per cent from 14 per cent a year earlier. It was as high as 17 per cent in 2013.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction

CCT acquires second property in Frankfurt

Frasers Property secures A$500m green loan for two Singapore properties

US housing starts fall; permits hit 2-year low

China Merchants Shekou plans US$800m Reit IPO in HK

Row of six freehold shophouses in Joo Chiat up for sale via public tender

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_180733.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

nz_ NODX_180725.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute adds to Singapore exporters' woes

nz_ SGX_180726.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

The future's bright for SGX's rubber derivatives

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
3 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

Must Read

nz_cbd_180733.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

nz_ NODX_180725.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute adds to Singapore exporters' woes

BT_20190718_LJROBOT18_3838354.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Cleaning robots to be available island-wide by March 2020

Jul 18, 2019
Funding

Business-travel platform raises US$3m in pre-Series A funding

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly