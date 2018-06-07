You are here

Foreigners are snapping up New Zealand homes while they can

Thu, Jun 07, 2018 - 10:19 AM

Foreign investors are racing to buy New Zealand homes before rules that limit overseas sales are enshrined in law.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

In the South Island resort town of Queenstown, about 10 per cent of home transfers in the first quarter were to people without New Zealand citizenship or a resident visa, Statistics New Zealand said Thursday. That's almost double the share of the previous three months.

In Auckland the proportion rose for a second-straight quarter, climbing as high as 19 per cent in some suburbs of the nation's biggest city.

The government came to power late last year pledging to tackle a housing affordability crisis with a raft of measures, including a ban on foreign speculators buying residential property. Its proposals are passing through Parliament and are yet to become law.

"Consultation about amendments to the Overseas Investment Act may have been a factor in recent increases in the proportion of transfers to non-New Zealand citizens and residents," Melissa McKenzie, property statistics manager at Statistics New Zealand, said in a statement.

Demand for property and a supply shortage has seen values soar the past six years, although central bank rules on lending have slowed house-price inflation from a double-digit pace. Prices nationally rose 6.9 per cent in May from a year earlier, according to Quotable Value data.

Still, average prices in Queenstown rose 9.6 per cent to NZ$1.15 million (S$1.1 million), making it the most expensive place to buy a home outside several Auckland suburbs.

Nationally, just over 3 per cent of the home transfers recorded in the first quarter were to non-citizens. As well as purchases, transfers include homes of deceased family members, marriage settlements and other administrative changes. The statistics agency produced the data for the first time.

