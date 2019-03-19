You are here

Home > Real Estate

Former HUDC estate Braddell View to launch en bloc sale with S$2.08b reserve price

Tue, Mar 19, 2019 - 12:35 PM
UPDATED Tue, Mar 19, 2019 - 1:09 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

file73yp5tkfgn61aiufrmtf.jpg
Singapore's largest private residential site - Braddell View - will be launched for collective sale by public tender on March 27 at a reserve price of S$2.08 billion, with residential owners standing to receive between S$2 million and S$4 million each.
PHOTO: COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL

SINGAPORE's largest private residential site - Braddell View - will be launched for collective sale by public tender on March 27 at a reserve price of S$2.08 billion, with residential owners standing to receive between S$2 million and S$4 million each, marketing agent Colliers International said on Tuesday.

This comes after 80 per cent of the owners, by both share value and strata area, agreed to put the development on the market.

The reserve price works out to a land rate of S$1,199 per square foot per plot ratio, inclusive of the differential premium to intensify land use, and to top up the lease to a fresh 99 years which is estimated at S$795.1 million.

The tender will close at 3pm on May 28.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Braddell View’s land area is 1.14 million sq ft, and the site has 102 years leasehold tenure from Feb 1, 1978, which translates to a balance lease term of about 61 years.

The redevelopment site comprises two separate land lots, one that is about 618,221 sq ft, and another that is about 524,055 sq ft, Colliers said.

The development in Braddell Hill is the largest of the 18 Housing and Urban Development Company (HUDC) estates in Singapore. It has 918 residential units and two commercial units. The residential units comprise 824 apartments, 78 maisonettes and 16 penthouses.

The sizes of residential units at Braddell View range between 1,453 sq ft and 3,369 sq ft (about 135 sq m and 313 sq m). Depending on the size of their property, owners of the residential units stand to receive between S$2.04 million and S$4.03 million each, upon successful sale of the development, Colliers said.

Meanwhile, owners of the commercial shops, which span 194 sq ft and 517 sq ft (18 sq m and 48 sq m), could receive between S$529,500 and S$1.2 million respectively.

Tang Wei Leng, managing director at Colliers International said: "Given that this is a sizeable development, it is likely to see interest coming from a consortium of developers. We expect interested parties to conduct extensive due diligence on the site, and will do our best to gather as much information to help prospective tenderers assess the merits of the plot, as well as minimise potential risks and lower the level of uncertainty.

"In the coming weeks, we will be engaging the authorities to seek more clarity on traffic impact study, the feasibility of a phased redevelopment of the site, and even explore the possibly of selling the site as two separate plots."

Separately, Alex Teo, chairman of the Braddell View collective sale committee, said: "Having acquired the 80 per cent consensus to take the collective sale process forward is a key milestone in our en bloc sale journey. We started the signing process a year ago, and we knew then that it would not be an easy task given the large number of owners in the estate. I am heartened that owners have been open-minded, engaged and committed throughout the entire signing process, cognisant of the fact that the estate is ageing and in need of rejuvenation."

Under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Master Plan 2014, the site is zoned for residential use. It has a gross plot ratio of 2.1, and will have a proposed total gross floor area of about 2.4 milion sq ft.

The development, which was completed around 1981, was the last HUDC estate to be privatised. Its privatisation in March 2017 marked the closure of the government’s privatisation programme for HUDC estates.

Colliers estimates that up to 2,620 new residential units with an average size of about 915 sq ft could be built on the site, subject to approval from the relevant authorities.

Real Estate

Australian housing slide deepens as RBA worries about consumers

Starhill Global Reit inks conditional master tenancy deals for Malaysia properties

CapitaLand Commercial Trust pursues S$1.5b Duo office tower

CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m

CapitaLand's new CEO awarded pay package of S$4.2m for 2018

Country Garden 2018 core profit up 38%

Editor's Choice

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_YuuZoo_190319_1.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether ex-CEO still has role in Yuuzoo

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role
3 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
4 Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback
5 CapitaLand CEO gets S$4.2m pay package for 2018
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Sheng Siong_190319_24.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng initiates coverage on Sheng Siong with 'sell'

lwx_CapitaLand_190319_33.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust pursues S$1.5b Duo office tower

BP_SINGAPORE Airlines_190319_25.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors

BT_20190319_LLHYFLUX19_3727862.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tuaspring default threatens Hyflux restructuring deal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening