Four residential sites released under H1 2018 GLS programme

Thu, Jun 28, 2018 - 10:43 AM
FOUR residential sites were released for sale on Thursday under the first-half 2018 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme.

The private residential site at Jalan Jurong Kechil was launched by the Urban Revelopment Authority (URA), and the executive condominium site at Canberra Link was launched by the Housing & Development Board (HDB) under the Confirmed List.

Two other sites on the Reserve List are available for application. They include a URA site at Clementi Avenue 1 and a HDB executive condominium site at Anchorvale Crescent. These will be put up for tender only when a developer has indicated a minimum price that is accepted by the government.

Together, these four sites can yield about 1,920 residential units.

The tender for the land parcels at Jalan Jurong Kechil and Canberra Link will close at 12 noon on Sept 4. 

Real Estate

