Four strata office units in Paya Lebar Square up for sale with S$23.5m guide price

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 4:04 PM
UPDATED Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 4:20 PM
Paya Lebar Square is a mixed-use building comprising a 10-storey premium office tower above a three-storey retail podium.
FOUR adjoining strata office units located on the ninth storey of Paya Lebar Square have been put up for sale with a guide price of S$23.5 million.

This translates to an average price of S$2,179 per square foot (sq ft) based on a strata area of about 10,785 sq ft, exclusive marketing agent Savills Singapore said on Tuesday.

Paya Lebar Square is a mixed-use building comprising a 10-storey premium office tower above a three-storey retail podium. Completed in 2014, the building is located in the heart of Paya Lebar Central with sheltered access to Paya Lebar MRT station.

The portfolio of office units is being offered for sale as a bundle and on a vacant possession basis. Both foreigners and companies are eligible to purchase and there will be no additional buyer's stamp duty or seller's stamp duty imposed.

The units benefit from natural lighting through the floor to ceiling windows and also enjoy triple facings with unblocked panoramic views, Savills said.

JTC, URA launch land plots at Farrer Park, Sembawang, Tampines

Galven Tan, Savills Singapore deputy managing director of investment sales and capital markets, said the offering is suitable for both investors and end-users, and that Paya Lebar Square is the only strata-titled office building with Grade A specifications in the vicinity.

He added that after the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses may look to have a satellite office in the fringe to distribute their workforce.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for