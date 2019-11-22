Fragrance Group to preview Urban Treasures on Nov 23; prices start from S$845,000

The 237-unit freehold residential project in eastern Singapore will be completed by the end of 2021.

THE public preview of Urban Treasures, the newest residential project by Fragrance Group, will take place on Saturday at 10am.

The freehold condominium along Jalan Eunos in District 14 comprises two 12-storey buildings with 237 apartments.

Indicative prices begin at S$845,000 for a one-bedroom unit spanning 452 square feet (sq ft), which works out to about S$1,869 per square foot (psf). A four-bedroom unit at 1,270 sq ft will be priced starting from around S$2.3 million or S$1,830 psf.

Urban Treasures boasts a “low-density living environment” with just 237 units, and offers unblocked views of both the low-rise housing estate and the central business district, said ERA Realty Network, one of the key marketing agencies helming the launch.

The property is a few minutes’ drive from the Paya Lebar Airbase, which will be relocated after 2030 to free up some 800 hectares of land to be transformed into a sustainable new town.

It is also within walking distance to two MRT stations on the Downtown Line: Kaki Bukit and Ubi. Nearby malls include the newly opened Paya Lebar Quarter as well as Kinex.

Schools within a one-kilometre radius include Maha Bodhi School, Telok Kurau Primary, Eunos Primary and Manjusri Secondary.

Koh Wee Meng, Fragrance Group founder, executive and chief executive, said that Urban Treasures will appeal to the new generation of homebuyers. The project will cater to a diverse community of young families and working adults, “who can all benefit from the wave of transformation in this rejuvenated town”, Mr Koh added.

The condo’s sales gallery is located at 205 Jalan Eunos. Sales at the gallery will officially commence on Nov 30, 2019.

The project is expected to be completed by Dec 31, 2021.

Fragrance Group had bought Eunos Mansion on the site for S$220 million in a collective sale early last year.

Last week, the mainboard-listed developer said its third-quarter revenue sank 64.6 per cent, amid a sharp decline in contribution from the property development segment.

Aside from Urban Treasures, Fragrance Group also has another condo project in Singapore – Jervois Treasures in prime District 10 – which is still in its early stages with no revenue contribution to-date.