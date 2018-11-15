Fragrance plans hotels along Waterloo St, Hoe Chiang Rd

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
FRAGRANCE Group, controlled by James Koh Wee Meng, is planning to develop hotels along Waterloo Street and in the Tanjong Pagar area.
It plans to redevelop the 999-year leasehold Waterloo Apartments, which it has just been awarded through a S$131.1 million collective sale
