You are here

Home > Real Estate

France's Accor closing two-thirds of hotels over coronavirus

Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 11:17 AM

AB_accor_030420.jpg
French group Accor said on Thursday two-thirds of its hotels around the world will be closed within weeks as the coronavirus obliterates global tourism.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] French group Accor said on Thursday two-thirds of its hotels around the world will be closed within weeks as the coronavirus obliterates global tourism.

"Our business has been very, very severely impacted" by the global outbreak, chief executive Sebastien Bazin told journalists on a telephone conference.

He also announced that it will no longer distribute 280 million euros (S$434.5 million) in dividends.

The world's sixth-largest hotel group, which has already closed half its facilities, will allocate a quarter of the planned dividend payout - 70 million euros - to a fund dedicated to staff, and "preserve" the remainder.

Just last month, AccorHotels said it had earned a record profit last year, but that was due to a boost from the sale of a stake in its property unit.

SEE ALSO

Covid-19: Patient, 86, fifth to die from infection in Singapore

The company, which includes the Pullman, Raffles, Novotel and Mercure brands, announced at the time it was returning to the name Accor.

The sale of the real estate stake was part of shift by the company to manage hotels rather than own them.

AFP

Real Estate

UK seeks cold-storage warehouse to hold bodies: sources

Airbnb lowers internal valuation to US$26b as coronavirus hits bookings: source

US mortgage defaults could pile up at pace that dwarfs 2008

Reits sold down as investors fret over challenges facing landlords

Keppel Land, Keppel Reit commit to fully pass on property tax rebate to office, retail tenants

Retail unit facing Tanglin Road sold for S$43m

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 3, 2020 11:11 AM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: Patient, 86, fifth to die from infection in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] A fifth patient has died from the coronavirus infection here, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on...

Apr 3, 2020 11:03 AM
Real Estate

UK seeks cold-storage warehouse to hold bodies: sources

[LONDON] The UK government has begun a search for cold-storage warehouses to handle a possible overflow of dead...

Apr 3, 2020 10:47 AM
Government & Economy

Americans urged to wear masks outside as coronavirus pandemic worsens

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration on Thursday looked set to join local officials in advising Americans to wear...

Apr 3, 2020 10:39 AM
Garage

Airbnb lowers internal valuation to US$26b as coronavirus hits bookings: source

[SAN FRANCISCO] Airbnb lowered its internal valuation by 16 per cent to US$26 billion, as the US home rental firm...

Apr 3, 2020 10:37 AM
Energy & Commodities

Petrobras logistics unit mulls suspending some operations: memo

[RIO DE JANEIRO] Transpetro, the logistics unit of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras, is looking at...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.