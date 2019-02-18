You are here

Frasers Hospitality appoints Koh Teck Chuan as CEO

Mon, Feb 18, 2019 - 8:37 PM

KOH Teck Chuan, formerly chief executive at Hongkong Land subsidiary MCL Land, has been appointed chief executive of Frasers Hospitality, which is part of Frasers Property.

The 59-year-old's appointment is effective from Feb 19.

Last week, Frasers Property announced that Frasers Hospitality's long-time CEO, Choe Peng Sum, retired on Feb 15. The 58-year-old assumed the role of senior adviser to parent Frasers Property on Feb 16.

In its latest release, Frasers Property's group chief executive, Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, said: "We are committed to building on Frasers Hospitality's established brand portfolio and network to continue strengthening the business. ... Teck Chuan is a real estate veteran who brings with him a wealth of experience. He is an experienced leader who has led, managed and developed high-performance teams. We look forward to his contributions to Frasers Hospitality and the group as we move to the next phase of Frasers Hospitality's growth journey."

Prior to becoming CEO of MCL Land, Mr Koh had been finance director at Cycle & Carriage Industries, a motor distribution business, and chief financial officer at MCL Land.

He is currently a director at ALPS Pte Ltd and BlingSQ Pte Ltd.

He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Civil), 2nd class upper division, as well as an MBA, both from the National University of Singapore.

Said Mr Koh: "I have long-admired Frasers Hospitality and the remarkable team of talents who shape this globally-respected brand."

