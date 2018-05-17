You are here
Frasers Property, GIC, JustCo invest US$177m in co-working space platform
Investment will enable JustCo to build on its presence in S-E Asia as it expands into other Asian markets
Singapore
MAINBOARD-LISTED real estate firm Frasers Property, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, and co-working space provider JustCo are collectively investing US$177 million to develop a co-working space platform across Asia, the three companies said in a joint statement on
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg