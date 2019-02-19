You are here
Frasers Property to buy 17.8% stake in PGIM Real Estate for S$356.4m
Deal will enhance the group's portfolio, as suburban retail asset class has demonstrated "resilience across property cycles"
Singapore
FRASERS Property has entered into an agreement to acquire a 17.8 per cent stake in PGIM Real Estate Asia Retail Fund Ltd (PGIM Real Estate) for S$356.4 million - subject to determination of the dividend amount payable in respect of the sale shares for Q4 2018.
In a
