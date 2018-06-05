You are here

Home > Real Estate

Freehold Katong Plaza up for collective sale with S$188m expected price

Tue, Jun 05, 2018 - 12:24 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

file70g3oe8viug1jxesmncm.jpg
The S$188 million expected price for Katong Plaza translates to S$1,969 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) for the mixed commercial and residential development, after factoring in the payable development charge.
PHOTO: Huttons Asia

file70g3oe8unhxtsov052l.jpg
The S$188 million expected price for Katong Plaza translates to S$1,969 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) for the mixed commercial and residential development, after factoring in the payable development charge.
PHOTO: Huttons Asia

FREEHOLD Katong Plaza will be launched for collective sale on June 7, 2018 with a S$188 million expected price, sole marketing agent Huttons Asia announced on Tuesday.

The expected price translates to S$1,969 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) for the mixed commercial and residential development, after factoring in the payable development charge.

The public tender for Katong Plaza closes at 2pm on July 16.

The site has a land area of 34,044 square feet (sq ft) with a gross plot ratio of 3.0, and can yield a possible 102,133 sq ft of gross floor area (GFA) after redevelopment, Huttons Asia's head of investment sales Terence Lian said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It is located 120 metres away from the future Marine Parade MRT station, and is in the vicinity of schools such as Tao Nan School, Haig's Girls' School, CHIJ (Katong) Primary and Tanjong Katong Primary School, and amenities such as Parkway Parade, 112 Katong and East Coast Park.

According to the Urban Redevelopment Authority's guidelines, a minimum of 60 per cent of the GFA in the new development will need to be zoned for residential use, with the remaining 40 per cent for commercial purposes.

With "continued strong demand" for residential homes in the Katong area, the winning developer could also choose to increase residential use to 80 per cent, with the remaining 20 per cent for commercial use under the current master plan zoning, subject to URA approval, added Huttons Asia's deputy head of investment sales Angela Lim.

"Katong Plaza is strategically nestled within an established F&B (food and beverage) and retail belt in the heart of Katong. We see a huge potential for the site to be transformed as the successful developer could introduce lifestyle cafes and eateries along the plot's existing 150 m frontage along Brooke Road," Ms Lim noted.

"We envisage Brooke Road to form a vibrant weather-friendly thoroughfare lined with alfresco dining and activities that would help seamlessly link up the Katong/Joo Chiat area with the future Marine Parade MRT station," she said.

Real Estate

Toronto home prices creep higher with sales mired in slump

Toronto home prices creep higher with sales mired in slump

Poland's biggest builder calls on government to address labour shortage

Poland's biggest builder calls on government to address labour shortage

China pushes state banks into home rental market at their own risk

China pushes state banks into home rental market at their own risk

Editor's Choice

BT_20180605_ETGREEN2_3460972.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

BT_20180605_NRIATA5_3460811.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

bp_spanishvillage_040618_74.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Real Estate

Spanish Village put up for collective sale for S$882m

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek
5 Farrer Road's Spanish Village up for collective sale at S$882m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2018-06-05T025000Z_236647601_RC13045C2B00_RTRMADP_3_GRAB-VENTURES-LAUNCH.JPG
Jun 5, 2018
Startups

Grab sets up arm to seek out next unicorn

Jun 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one

Jun 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Perennial, Vard, YZJ Shipbuilding, Asian Healthcare Specialists

Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore shares top spot with Australia, Sweden in technological readiness ranking: EIU

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening