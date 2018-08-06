You are here

Home > Real Estate

Freehold St Thomas Ville eyes S$58m in collective sale bid

Mon, Aug 06, 2018 - 3:06 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

St Thomas Ville
Owners of St Thomas Ville, located along 38 St Thomas Walk, are eyeing bids in excess of S$58 million for their District 9 property in a collective sale.
PHOTO: JLL

OWNERS of St Thomas Ville, located along 38 St Thomas Walk, are eyeing bids in excess of S$58 million for their District 9 property in a collective sale.

Over 80 per cent of the owners have consented to the sale, said sole marketing agent JLL in a media release on Monday.

The freehold 12-storey site just off River Valley Road comprises 23 apartments built on a regular shaped plot. The 11,407-square foot (sq ft) site is zoned "residential" under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's 2014 master plan, with a gross plot ratio of 2.8 and an allowable height of up to 36 storeys, JLL said.

The asking price works out to about S$1,816 per sq ft per plot ratio (psf/ppr), or S$1,754 psf/ppr after factoring in the 10 per cent bonus balcony and corresponding estimated development charge of around S$3.6 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The site is within walking distance to Great World City and the Orchard Road shopping district, and is some 600 metres away from the upcoming Great World MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast line. Amenities like Robertson Quay, Boat Quay, Liang Court and Chinatown are a short drive away.

The site is not subject to a pre-application feasibility study, JLL said, which requires potential buyers to engage an experienced traffic consultant to assess the transport impact and recommend a development proposal that is car-lite in nature, according to the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) website.

The agent added that as the site is also located within the Central Area, the guidelines on minimum average size of 70 square metres is not applicable.

"The site's excellent locational attributes would appeal to small and mid-sized developers looking for smaller development plots in prime areas," said Tan Hong Boon, regional director of capital markets at JLL, Singapore.

The tender for St Thomas Ville closes on Sept 10 at 2.30pm.

Real Estate

Two warehouse buildings at Gul Crescent put on market for over S$13m

UK's House of Fraser settles CVA challenge from landlords

London mansion values start to climb on more realistic prices

Manulife US Reit posts 9.7% drop in Q2 DPU on enlarged unit base

The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch

Kushners give up control of Manhattan tower to save themselves

Editor's Choice

BP_SGD_060818_1.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak

BT_20180806_JAESG61UHV_3522758.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

BT_20180806_KOPI6_3522836.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tapping buoyant water industry prospects

Most Read

1 Robert Kuok's daughter buying bungalow in Belmont Park GCB Area
2 Venture Corp declares surprise dividend; net profit up 40% in Q2
3 Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring
4 Temasek closer to first retail bond with new S$5b programme
5 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180720_ABSGX20_3506496.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX amends listing rules after MAS accepts corporate governance council’s recommendations

Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's profit climbs 16% for Q2 to S$1.21b, beating estimates

Aug 6, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit

Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot Stock: Venture shares up 11% in early session

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening