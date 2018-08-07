You are here

Home > Real Estate

Freehold St Thomas Ville targets bids of more than S$58m in collective sale

Over 80% of the owners have consented to the sale; asking price works out to S$1,816 per sq ft per plot ratio
Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

BT_20180807_KYSTTHOMAS_3523939.jpg
The 11,407 square foot site is zoned "residential" under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's 2014 master plan, with a gross plot ratio of 2.8 and an allowable height of up to 36 storeys.

Singapore

OWNERS of St Thomas Ville, located along 38 St Thomas Walk, are eyeing bids in excess of S$58 million for their District 9 property in a collective sale.

Over 80 per cent of the owners have consented to the sale, said sole marketing agent JLL in a media release on Monday

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Keppel unit to set up Australian property fund

Court rules in favour of PACC Offshore

Changes to Stamp Duties Act

IWG plummets after abandoning talks with takeover firms

Developer China Evergrande expects H1 core profit to more than double

Brexit property bargains are only for the wealthy

Editor's Choice

BP_SGD_060818_1.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak

BT_20180806_JAESG61UHV_3522758.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

BT_20180806_KOPI6_3522836.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tapping buoyant water industry prospects

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
5 OCBC's profit climbs 16% for Q2 to S$1.21b, beating estimates
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180720_ABSGX20_3506496.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX amends listing rules after MAS accepts corporate governance council’s recommendations

SGX.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel, CapitaLand Mall Trust top corporate governance rankings again

Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's profit climbs 16% for Q2 to S$1.21b, beating estimates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening