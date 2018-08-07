You are here
Freehold St Thomas Ville targets bids of more than S$58m in collective sale
Over 80% of the owners have consented to the sale; asking price works out to S$1,816 per sq ft per plot ratio
Singapore
OWNERS of St Thomas Ville, located along 38 St Thomas Walk, are eyeing bids in excess of S$58 million for their District 9 property in a collective sale.
Over 80 per cent of the owners have consented to the sale, said sole marketing agent JLL in a media release on Monday
