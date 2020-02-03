You are here

Home > Real Estate

French couple living off-grid challenges French zoning laws

Mon, Feb 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200203_KELOFFGRID3MUJ5_4022152.jpg
Jonathan Attias and Caroline Perez, their daughters Lia (in red dress) and Mani, are pictured inside their wood-and-straw hut, a "compostable" house made out of natural and recycled materials, in a forest area near Chasteaux, central France. The young couple are the driving force of the Desobeissance fertile (Fertile Disobedience) movement that brings together back-to-nature enthusiasts with landowners willing to let them build ecological dwellings on their land.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Chasteaux, France

IN A FORESTED area in central France, a young couple lives off-grid in a wood-and-straw cabin. Their aim is not to hide from the law, but to change it.

Jonathan Attias, 33, and Caroline Perez, 34, are the driving force behind the Desobeissance fertile (Fertile Disobedience) movement that links up back-to-nature enthusiasts with landowners willing to let them build dwellings on their land.

Mr Attias and Ms Perez built a cabin on a three-hectare plot shared with them by an older friend. Two other people also live on the site.

"We want to show that it is possible for people to live with and in nature," said Mr Attias, who gives legal and practical advice to people who want to live off-grid in cabins, yurts, tiny houses or other impermanent dwellings.

A year ago, the couple built their "compostable" house with wood, stone, bales of straw and recycled materials such as tarpaulins and old doors. When they leave, the house will biodegrade naturally.

But, in France, like most of Europe, people are not allowed to build housing in forests or on agricultural land, only in designated housing areas and where they must respect building codes.

Mr Attias wants to change that.

"We will bring our case to the media and we want public debate, we want the law to change," he told Reuters.

His mayor disagrees.

"Everybody wants to change the law when it suits them. What they are doing is forbidden," said Jean-Paul Fronty, mayor of the village of Chasteaux, with 744 inhabitants.

Mr Attias and Ms Perez live in the woods by choice. Two years ago they were urban professionals in Paris. Mr Attias still teaches at a Paris university two days a month and works as a freelance journalist. Ms Perez is a doula who assists with childbirth.

They own a car, they have medical insurance and their four-year-old daughter goes to school in the village, a three-kilometre walk from their cabin, which is heated with a cast-iron wood stove and powered by a solar panel.

Both vegetarians, they tend a big vegetable garden, but also get free unsold produce from a bio-store in the village. Water comes from a spring and is made safe with carbon filters.

"We are the guardians of the forest. We don't degrade our environment, we upgrade it," he said. REUTERS

Real Estate

UK commercial property investments forecast to rise by 9.3% this year: JLL

Rental prices on Berlin apartments frozen or lowered for 5 years in bid to slow gentrification

Ascendas Reit Q3 DPU down 12.3% on enlarged base following rights issue

AA Reit posts flat Q3 DPU of 2.5 Singapore cents

This could be America's priciest home - if it can find a buyer

Gloomy outlook depresses HK home prices in December

BREAKING

Feb 3, 2020 05:57 AM
Government & Economy

Chinese central bank to pump US$173b into economy in virus fight

[BEIJING] China's central bank said Sunday it would pump 1.2 trillion yuan (US$173 billion) into the economy as it...

Feb 3, 2020 05:45 AM
Transport

US flight rules on China visits will pose new airline challenges

[WASHINGTON] The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued rules on Sunday to implement new restrictions on...

Feb 2, 2020 08:59 PM
Government & Economy

Wuhan virus outbreak likely to have 'much wider and deeper impact' than Sars: Chan Chun Sing

THE novel coronavirus outbreak is likely to have a much wider and deeper impact on the world economy than the severe...

Feb 2, 2020 06:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Libra Group replies to SGX queries on board reconstitution

LIBRA Group has shed more light on the thinking behind its board reconstitution announced last week, in response to...

Feb 2, 2020 06:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Allied Tech independent directors assisting in CAD probe

THE Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) is pressing on with its investigation into the affairs of Allied...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly