BT EXCLUSIVE

Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m

Price works out to about S$2,300 psf on NLA of 307,585 sq ft. Seller is CLSA Real Estate-managed fund
Thu, Dec 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

BT_20181227_ROB27_3652715.jpg
Analysts expect the group's acquisition of Robinson 77 to be pretty much a yield play for now, given the substantial asset enhancement works done.
PHOTO: ROBINSON 77

Singapore

AN ENTITY controlled by Hong Kong private equity property group Gaw Capital Partners is understood to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710 million from a fund managed by CLSA Real Estate.

The price works out to about S$2,300 per square foot on net lettable area (NLA) of

