Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
AN ENTITY controlled by Hong Kong private equity property group Gaw Capital Partners is understood to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710 million from a fund managed by CLSA Real Estate.
The price works out to about S$2,300 per square foot on net lettable area (NLA) of
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg