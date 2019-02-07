You are here
GCB market to take a breather this year?
String of large transactions in 2018 pushes total value of deals in GCB areas to S$1.03 billion, up 16 per cent from 2017
Singapore
THE Good Class Bungalow (GCB) market may take a breather in 2019 from the strong showing last year, according to some observers, who highlight among other things an exceptionally high base in 2018, with several big-ticket transactions.
The total value of deals in GCB
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg