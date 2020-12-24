GCB segment ends 2020 on high note; buoyant mood expected to continue

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE Good Class Bungalow (GCB) segment appears poised for further increases in transaction volumes and prices, even after ending 2020 on a high note. Going by the viewing activity underway, agents whom The Business Times spoke to are sanguine about prospects for 2021.
...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes