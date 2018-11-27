You are here

Home > Real Estate

General Atlantic invests in Mideast's Property Finder

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Dubai

PRIVATE equity firm General Atlantic has led a US$120 million investment round and acquired a minority stake in Middle East real estate classifieds website Property Finder.

Property Finder's chief executive told Reuters the money would be invested in product and technology.

"We want to continue building the best product and data information available to the public," Michael Lahyani said at the company's headquarters in Dubai.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The proceeds will also be used to expand the brand in its existing markets of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Lebanon and Morocco, he added.

The company is likely to add about 200 staff to its 450-strong workforce by the end of 2019, Mr Lahyani said. He did not disclose the exact size of the stake acquired by New York-based General Atlantic.

General Atlantic's Chris Caulkin, the firm's head of technology for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, is joining Property Finder's board after the investment round.

The other investors were non-profit organisation Endeavor and existing investor Vostok New Ventures.

Property Finder is now valued at close to US$500 million, Mr Lahyani said, declining to disclose an exact figure.

The classifieds website was valued at US$200 million in 2016 when it sold a 10 per cent stake to Stockholm-listed Vostok for US$20 million.

Property Finder, founded in 2007, has been profitable for the past four years and generates six million monthly website visits across its Middle East and North Africa markets, Mr Lahyani said

In Turkey, Property Finder is a minority shareholder in website Zingat. Property Finder was advised by TAP Advisors. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Logitech in talks to acquire headphone maker Plantronics: sources
3 Bitcoin Cash wars end with no relief for biggest cryptocurrency
4 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
5 Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner

Must Read

BP_SGmanuf_261118_54.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing surprises on the upside with 4.3% growth in October

file6y5fqonfeleuwx2mgz7.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 26, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc

Golden Wall Centre.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Real Estate

Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening