You are here

Home > Real Estate

Germany’s biggest landlord expects rent cap to cut 2020 Berlin revenue by a tenth

Mon, Aug 26, 2019 - 3:54 PM

file6ux6lsr5cv4dqsvs95q.jpg
Vonovia SE expects a rent cap proposed by the Berlin city government would cut revenue next year by as much as 25 million euros (S$38.8 million), or about 10 per cent of its rental income in the German capital.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BERLIN] Vonovia SE expects a rent cap proposed by the Berlin city government would cut revenue next year by as much as 25 million euros (S$38.8 million), or about 10 per cent of its rental income in the German capital.

Germany's biggest landlord, which confirmed its guidance for this year, said it plans to redirect cash earmarked for modernization of its Berlin properties to other regions and that it remains convinced that the planned rental legislation, further details of which were reported in German media at the weekend, is unconstitutional.

A property boom has driven rents in Berlin up by more than 50 per cent since 2011 and turned landlords such as Vonovia and rival Deutsche Wohnen SE into top stock-market performers. Previously the city, where a large majority of residents rent accommodation, was known for its low living costs.

Deutsche Wohnen shares fell 4.9 per cent in pre-market trading on Tradegate compared with Friday's Xetra closing price, while Vonovia was down 1.9 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"A rent freeze law would be going in the wrong direction and in no way solve the problem for tenants in Berlin or for the tens of thousands of people who move or want to move to Berlin every year," Vonovia said in a statement Monday.

Under the plan, expected to take effect in January, tenants living in houses built before 2014 should pay no more than 7.97 euros a square meter, Berliner Morgenpost newspaper reported Sunday. The measure will likely "exacerbate the problem of insufficient supply of new housing" and "prevent much needed investments in energy efficiency," Vonovia said.

Vonovia said Monday it expects the "imbalance" between supply and demand to become "even more pronounced" if the rent freeze plan is enacted.

"We are convinced that the longer-term underlying fundamentals of the Berlin housing market will become even more attractive compared to the currently already attractive environment," the company said. "Hence, we do not intend to change our strategy and will be monitoring the market very closely for opportunities to buy smaller distressed Berlin portfolios."

 

BLOOMBERG

 

 

Real Estate

Australian homes fly at auctions in boon for prices

Australia's Boral warns profit to fall further, shares plunge

Conserved Neil Road shophouse up for auction with S$8m asking price

Bukit Panjang GCB up for auction with S$9m asking price

China to set floor on mortgage rates to curb housing risks

Bargains emerging in UK property as prices drop

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_260819_2.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

BP_health_260819_6.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Garage

Singapore healthtech startups attract US$105m in 2018

BP_Vietnam_260819_5.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
ASEAN Business

Vietnam to see strong growth in 2019, unlikely to face US tariffs: reports

Must Read

Aug 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing output dips 0.4% in July, beating forecasts

BP_SG_260819_2.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

GCB at 7 Chestnut Crescent.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Real Estate

Bukit Panjang GCB up for auction with S$9m asking price

Aug 26, 2019
Stocks

Singapore share index tumbles 1.44% to 3,065.71 at Monday's open on trade fears

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly