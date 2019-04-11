You are here

Home > Real Estate

Geylang freehold industrial site up for sale with S$23m asking price

Thu, Apr 11, 2019 - 12:00 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

A city fringe freehold redevelopment site at 51 Lorong 21 Geylang has been put up for sale with a S$23 million asking price, or S$599 per square foot per plot ratio.

Located 350 metres from Aljunied MRT station, the single-ownership property occupies a regular plot with a site area of 15,364 square feet (sq ft). The site has a gross plot ratio of 2.5, which means it can be redeveloped at a maximum gross floor area of 38,410 sq ft.

Under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan 2014, the land is zoned for "business 1" use. No development charge is payable.

Edmund Tie & Company is the sole marketing agent for the tender exercise, which will close on May 28, 2019 at 3pm.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Aspen in joint venture to develop residential project worth RM300m in Malaysia

Singapore condo and HDB rents rise in March; rental volume also up: SRX flash estimates

CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

Equal mix of cash, shares to pay for Ascendas-Singbridge buy is prudent: CapitaLand CEO Lee Chee Koon

More M&A could be in the offing for S-Reits

Ascott bags contracts to manage 14 properties across 8 countries

Editor's Choice

Apr 10, 2019
Real Estate

CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

lwx_oue_100419_38.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

More M&A could be in the offing for S-Reits

lwx_hyfluc_100419_37.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux default could signal more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
3 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
4 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
5 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

New S$3.7m grant to help SMEs in ship agency and harbour craft go digital

doc74uxivl2xqemcpuc2rj_doc6uaxl0tzfkhsv6skfoc.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_maritime_100419_100.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore ranked world's top maritime capital for 4th straight year

Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infra Trust preferential offer over 1.8 times subscribed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening