Geylang freehold industrial site up for sale with S$23m asking price

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
A CITY fringe freehold redevelopment site at 51 Lorong 21 Geylang has been put up for sale with a S$23 million asking price or S$599 per square foot per plot ratio.
Located 350 metres from Aljunied MRT station, the single-ownership property occupies a regular plot with a
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg