Geylang's Wing Fong Mansions, Court en bloc tenders to open on June 23

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 10:27 AM
Wing Fong Court houses 88 units across eight storeys with a total strata area of about 87,791 sq ft.
Wing Fong Mansions has 130 units and eight storeys, with a total strata area of about 142,149 sq ft.
ADJACENT condominiums Wing Fong Mansions and Wing Fong Court will be up for tender starting Tuesday, with an indicative land rate of S$1,280 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) for the combined sites, marketing agent PropNex Realty told The Business Times (BT), without disclosing the latest reserve prices.

The two freehold properties in Geylang were first put on the market in January this year for collective sale by tender, with a reserve price of S$176 million for Wing Fong Mansions and S$108 million for Wing Fong Court back then.

Both tenders were originally set to close on May 18, although this date was deferred due to the government's restrictions on the number of attendees at gatherings amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We've received keen expressions of interest verbally from a Middle East conglomerate as well as local developers for Wing Fong Mansions and Wing Fong Court," PropNex consultant Richard Hau told BT on Monday.

Tan & Au LLP, the solicitors for both properties' collective sales, has also proposed a change of use to allow the sites to be potentially developed into a nursing home. The application is now pending approval by the Ministry of Health, with no objection from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the Singapore Land Authority, Mr Hau said.

At the moment, both freehold sites are zoned for commercial or institutional use with a 2.8 gross plot ratio.

Wing Fong Mansions spans a land area of 47,880 square feet (sq ft), while the Wing Fong Court site occupies 29,334 sq ft.

Wing Fong Mansions at 12 Lorong 14 Geylang has 130 units and eight storeys, with a total strata area of about 142,149 sq ft. Across the road from it sits Wing Fong Court at 10 Lorong 14 Geylang, housing 88 units across eight storeys with a total strata area of about 87,791 sq ft.

Taken together, they form a prominent combined site with a wide frontage stretching from Geylang Road to Guillemard Road.

Mr Hau said in January that there is a possibility of linking the two sites underground with a basement level and forming one integrated development, although this will be subject to URA approval of an outline application.

Both tenders will close on Aug 6.

