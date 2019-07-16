You are here

Home > Real Estate

Gibraltar Crescent site put up for sale to pilot dementia care village

Tue, Jul 16, 2019 - 11:08 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

Gibraltar Crescent site.JPG
The Gibraltar Crescent site is located near Sembawang Park and comprises a cluster of 10 state bungalows that sits on two land plots. The larger plot is 26,350.7 square metres (sq m), while the other plot is 1,756.3 sq m.
PHOTO: URA

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), on behalf of the Ministry of Health (MOH), has launched a site at Gibraltar Crescent for sale by public tender to pilot a new residential care community concept for people with dementia.

The site, with a 30-year lease, is located near Sembawang Park and comprises a cluster of 10 state bungalows that sits on two land plots. The larger plot is 26,350.7 square metres (sq m), while the other plot is 1,756.3 sq m.

The maximum permissible gross floor area (GFA) is 9,170 sq m, with another 900 sq m for extensions to the 10 existing buildings.

Zoned as residential, at least 60 per cent of the site's GFA must be used for residential development, while the remaining 40 per cent can be developed for residential use, health and medical care use, shops and restaurants (up to 200 sq m), and/or other ancillary institutional uses.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

URA will use a concept and price revenue tender for this sale to ensure the selected concept proposal aligns with the vision of the dementia care village, it said.

Tenderers will need to submit their concept proposals and tender prices separately.

The concept proposals will be evaluated against criteria such as suitability of the proposed overall model of care for persons with dementia and quality of the care programmes and services.

Shortlisted concepts will proceed to the second stage for evaluation, which will be based on price only.

The tender closes at 12 noon on Nov 19, 2019.

The dementia care village will be specially designed to provide a safe, home-like environment where residents are assisted to live independently, said URA.

It will provide tailored services and programmes to create meaningful participation and social interactions among its residents.

"Through collaboration with nearby community partners, the village is also expected to provide better access to supporting services and amenities in the wider community for persons with dementia and their families," said URA.

Real Estate

London’s mayor rejects billionaire’s plan for towering tulip building

Sentosa Cove in need of a boost in profile

Suntec Reit buys freehold Grade A office building in Adelaide for A$148.3m

Lower one-off income hits Keppel Reit's Q2 DPU

Singapore construction sector may face long slowdown in medium term: Fitch

CapitaLand's Ascott signs 26 new properties, debuts in 6 cities

Editor's Choice

BP_sgx _150719_133.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX looking to curb big price swings during auction windows

BP_boris collardi _150719_134.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pictet bets on Asia expansion; aims to double team of bankers

file75zxq14zlw51gchcj9sy.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sentosa Cove in need of a boost in profile

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space
3 1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey
4 GuocoLand mounts drive to be leader in urban rejuvenation
5 Von der Leyen's bid for EU top job hangs in the balance
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_sgx _150719_133.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX looking to curb big price swings during auction windows

Jul 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore financial sector oversight 'among the best globally': IMF

Jul 16, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, KTL Global, Tiong Seng, Keppel Reit, Keppel Infra Trust

BP_boris collardi _150719_134.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pictet bets on Asia expansion; aims to double team of bankers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly