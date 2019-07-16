Gibraltar Crescent site put up for sale to pilot dementia care village

The Gibraltar Crescent site is located near Sembawang Park and comprises a cluster of 10 state bungalows that sits on two land plots. The larger plot is 26,350.7 square metres (sq m), while the other plot is 1,756.3 sq m.

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), on behalf of the Ministry of Health (MOH), has launched a site at Gibraltar Crescent for sale by public tender to pilot a new residential care community concept for people with dementia.

The site, with a 30-year lease, is located near Sembawang Park and comprises a cluster of 10 state bungalows that sits on two land plots. The larger plot is 26,350.7 square metres (sq m), while the other plot is 1,756.3 sq m.

The maximum permissible gross floor area (GFA) is 9,170 sq m, with another 900 sq m for extensions to the 10 existing buildings.

Zoned as residential, at least 60 per cent of the site's GFA must be used for residential development, while the remaining 40 per cent can be developed for residential use, health and medical care use, shops and restaurants (up to 200 sq m), and/or other ancillary institutional uses.

URA will use a concept and price revenue tender for this sale to ensure the selected concept proposal aligns with the vision of the dementia care village, it said.

Tenderers will need to submit their concept proposals and tender prices separately.

The concept proposals will be evaluated against criteria such as suitability of the proposed overall model of care for persons with dementia and quality of the care programmes and services.

Shortlisted concepts will proceed to the second stage for evaluation, which will be based on price only.

The tender closes at 12 noon on Nov 19, 2019.

The dementia care village will be specially designed to provide a safe, home-like environment where residents are assisted to live independently, said URA.

It will provide tailored services and programmes to create meaningful participation and social interactions among its residents.

"Through collaboration with nearby community partners, the village is also expected to provide better access to supporting services and amenities in the wider community for persons with dementia and their families," said URA.