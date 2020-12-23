You are here

Home > Real Estate

GIC, ESR Cayman set up US$750m venture for real estate in India

JV will develop and own institutional-grade, "state-of-the-art" industrial and logistics facilities
Wed, Dec 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM
raphlim@sph.com.sg@RaphaelLimBT

BT_20201223_RLGIC23_4378296.jpg
Project rendering of ESR Lodha Industrial & Logistics Park, which will be under the joint venture.
PHOTO: ESR

Singapore

SOVEREIGN wealth fund GIC and ESR Cayman have entered into an 80:20 strategic partnership to establish a US$750 million joint venture (JV) to develop and acquire industrial and logistics assets in India.

In a joint press statement on Tuesday, the companies said the JV will develop and own institutional-grade, "state-of-the-art" industrial and logistics facilities as well as acquire core assets, focusing on Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities across India.

The JV will be seeded with a build-to-core asset of around 2.2 million square feet located in close proximity to Mumbai and Thane.

"GIC has been investing in India for more than a decade, and this investment is testament to our confidence in the long-term potential of this market," said Lee Kok Sun, chief investment officer of real estate at GIC.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Both parties noted that the industrial and logistics segment has emerged a key growth driver of India's real estate industry.

They said a confluence of positive factors will continue to drive the consolidation of industrial and logistics real estate and "booming demand" for Grade A logistics infrastructure across the nation. These factors include the continued e-commerce expansion, increasing infrastructure investment, supply chain modernisation, as well as favourable government policies.

ESR Cayman, which is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, is an Asia-Pacific-focused logistics real estate platform.

As at June 30 this year, the fair value of the properties directly held by ESR Cayman and the assets under management with respect to the funds and investment vehicles managed by the Hong Kong-listed firm was around US$26.5 billion.

Abhijit Malkani and Jai Mirpuri, country heads of ESR India, said: "This strategic partnership provides us with immediate scale to capitalise on the early growth stages of India's rapidly modernising industrial and logistics landscape and tap high growth potential opportunities and further expand our industrial and logistics portfolio."

The transaction is subject to the relevant regulatory approvals.

Earlier this year, it was also reported that GIC and ESR Cayman were establishing a US$500 million JV to develop institutional-grade logistics facilities in key cities across China.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

EH-Reit cites pandemic, market risks for dive in portfolio value

Trump makes classical style the default for federal buildings

Singapore launches 3.86 hectares of industrial land supply for H1 2021

Will Thoma Bravo's US$10b bet on RealPage pay off?

Blackwells makes unsolicited offer for Monmouth Reit

London luxury homes prime target of dirty money: report

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 23, 2020 12:14 AM
Government & Economy

US consumer confidence unexpectedly drops, hits four-month low

[WASHINGTON] US consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in December to a four-month low amid surging Covid-19 cases...

Dec 23, 2020 12:11 AM
Real Estate

US existing-home sales decline for first time in six months

[WASHINGTON] Sales of previously owned US homes fell in November for the first time in six months, suggesting that...

Dec 22, 2020 11:20 PM
Government & Economy

No action against former PM Abe after prosecutor questioning

[TOKYO] Tokyo prosecutors do not plan to take action against Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after he submitted...

Dec 22, 2020 11:18 PM
Consumer

China to tighten regulation of community group buying

[BEIJING] China's market regulator will increase regulation of community group buying sector, which allows groups of...

Dec 22, 2020 11:14 PM
Government & Economy

EU calls on member states to reopen transport links to UK

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission called on member states to reopen critical trade and passenger transport links to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

STI drops 0.67% to 2,827.32 points; glove-makers gain but aviation-related stocks lose

Details on vaccination programme could be released by January, says Lawrence Wong

Thai seafood market coronavirus infections top 1,000

Stock watch: 2020 stars and laggards likely to switch sides in 2021

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for