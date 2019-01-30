Gilstead Court, Lakeside Apts back on en bloc market

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
GILSTEAD Court and Lakeside Apartments are returning to the en bloc market with possible lower reserve prices, said the marketing agents for both properties on Tuesday.
For Gilstead Court, which was relaunched on Tuesday, the Collective Sale Committee (CSC) proposed to
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg