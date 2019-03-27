You are here

Golden Mile Complex tender relaunched at S$800m reserve price

Wed, Mar 27, 2019 - 5:50 AM
The existing property has a land area of about 1.3ha, and boasts panoramic sea and city views.
Singapore

EDMUND Tie & Company (ET&Co) has relaunched a tender for the sale of Golden Mile Complex, with the reserve price unchanged at S$800 million.

The current tender exercise will close on April 25 at 3pm. The property, known for its signature step-terraced building

