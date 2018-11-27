Goodluck Garden gets court's nod for sale despite missteps by committee, advisers

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE HIGH Court granted a sale order to Goodluck Garden on Monday, making it the latest property to have its collective sale resolved by the courts, though the court also found several missteps in the sale process.
Justice Woo Bih Li also found that the conduct of the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg