You are here

Home > Real Estate

Google is planning a new campus near Seattle

Sat, Nov 14, 2020 - 1:40 PM

nz_Google_141174.jpg
Alphabet Inc's Google is building a new campus near Seattle, increasing its presence in a region that is home to Amazon.com and Microsoft.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KIRKLAND] Alphabet Inc's Google is building a new campus near Seattle, increasing its presence in a region that is home to Amazon.com and Microsoft.

Google bought a 10 acre (0.4 hectare) plot close to its existing campus in Kirkland, Washington, and plans to use it to expand in the area, according to a memo sent to employees earlier this week that was seen by Bloomberg.

Business Insider reported earlier on Friday that the company had bought an old car dealership in the area, citing property records.

In July, Google paid US$40 million for another piece of land nearby.

Even before the pandemic, tech firms had been looking to expand in the suburbs east of Seattle to be closer to where some of their employees live. Many have continued with those plans, even as the pandemic keeps offices closed and workers at home.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In Bellevue, just south of Kirkland, Facebook has bought and leased space at a new development called the Spring District.

Seattle-based Amazon said in September that it signed new leases in Bellevue and would eventually employ 25,000 there, up from about 3,000 at the time.

The activity has been a bright spot for office landlords in the Puget Sound area.

Vacancy rates in Bellevue and Kirkland were 6.1 per cent and 4.6 per cent, respectively, in the third quarter, according to a recent report from CBRE Group Inc. In downtown Seattle, the rate was 10 per cent.

"This transaction deepens our commitment to being part of the Kirkland community over the long term, and will provide us with very valuable flexibility to accommodate the future growth of Google Kirkland," a company executive wrote in the memo.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 14, 2020 01:38 PM
Energy & Commodities

Private equity firms seek novel exits from oil investments

[NEW YORK] Private equity firms that piled into oil-production assets in the past few years now find themselves...

Nov 14, 2020 12:41 PM
Garage

EV startup's 85% rally leads peers' surge on Biden optimism

[NEW YORK] US electric vehicle (EV) startups extended their winning streak on Friday, buoyed by strong earnings...

Nov 14, 2020 12:31 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore's new integrated hospital to open next to Bedok North MRT station

[SINGAPORE] Residents in the east of Singapore will be served by a new integrated hospital located next to Bedok...

Nov 14, 2020 12:23 PM
Energy & Commodities

Pemex oil traders asked to return almost US$1 million of bonuses

[MEXICO CITY] Petroleos Mexicanos' oil-trading arm is asking its roughly 270 employees to return almost US$1 million...

Nov 14, 2020 12:14 PM
Technology

Police evacuate Ubisoft's Montreal office building after hoax hostage call

[MONTREAL] Police on Friday evacuated a building housing French video game maker Ubisoft's Montreal offices after...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Gold gains on mounting pandemic, vaccine worries

From condo flippers to homebuyers: Are buying patterns shifting for foreigners in Singapore's real estate?

GrabPay users file police reports over unauthorised payments to Qoo10 and Razer

China President Xi Jinping decided to halt Ant Group's IPO: report

Car dealers adjust prices ahead of 2021 VES rebates

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for