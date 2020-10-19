Gothic-style industrial building at Jalan Kilang up for sale at S$28m

With its all-black facade and two towers designed in different architectural styles, the building is reminiscent of skyscrapers in the fictional Gotham City, home of DC Comics superhero Batman.

THE Mill, an industrial building located at 5 Jalan Kilang in Bukit Merah, has been launched for sale via private treaty for S$28 million, exclusive marketing agent The AlvinChooSales Group of ERA Realty Network told The Business Times (BT).

Completed in 2017, the Neo-Gothic six-storey property sits on a plot spanning 11,800 square feet (sq ft). It has a gross floor area (GFA) of 27,000 sq ft with a plot ratio of 2.5, zoned for B1 or light industrial use.

With its all-black facade and two towers designed in different architectural styles, the building is reminiscent of skyscrapers in the fictional Gotham City, home of DC Comics superhero Batman.

It sports a similar look to office and hotel complex Parkview Square in Bugis, nicknamed the Gotham building, as one tower of The Mill is also designed in Art Deco style by the same company, US-based James Adams Design. The other tower, in Gothic-style, was by prominent Singapore architecture firm Swan & Maclaren, which also designed landmarks such as St Andrew's Cathedral.

The two towers of The Mill are connected by a second-floor garden terrace.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Based on the GFA, the price tag works out to about S$1,037 per square foot (psf). This is higher than the S$600-700 psf asking prices of other industrial buildings in the area, Alvin Choo, division director, investment sales and affluent markets at ERA Singapore, told AsiaOne.

He added that "artistic" buildings such as The Mill are rare in the market, and the property is versatile as the units on the second floor and the roof terrace can be transformed into event space.

The Mill will suit the flagship headquarters "for an ambitious company, for image positioning and branding", Mr Choo noted.

"This mixed-use haven is the perfect hub for events, dining, communal workspaces and boutique retail outlets," said Mr Choo. Events hosted there include the Singapore Design Week.

The property houses Singapore's brewing creative scene. Tenants include bespoke men's tailor Kevin Seah, fashion retailer The Editor's Market and a graffiti artist, according to Mr Choo.

Roy Teo, founder of design consortium The Mill Group, owns the building, which housed the group's headquarters. Mr Teo told Tatler Singapore in 2018 that he wanted the building to resemble a fortress.

The Mill is near Anchorpoint mall, Queensway Shopping Centre and Swedish home retailer Ikea.