Gothic-style industrial building launched for sale

The Mill in Jalan Kilang in Bukit Merah, is to be sold by private treaty for S$28m, or about S$1,037 psf
Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM
The all-black, six-storey building has two towers - one is in the Art Deco style, and the other, in Gothic style. It has 18 units, many of which are occupied by creative companies.
Singapore

THE Mill, an industrial building located at 5, Jalan Kilang in Bukit Merah, has been launched for sale via private treaty for S$28 million, exclusive marketing agent The AlvinChooSales Group of ERA Realty Network told The Business Times (BT).

Completed in 2017, the Neo-...

