Government Land Sales programme releases white site in Woodlands Regional Centre

Tue, Dec 11, 2018 - 10:58 AM
A 2.75 hectare white site in Woodlands Regional Centre has been released for sale by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) under the reserve list of the second half 2018 Government Land Sales programme.
PHOTO: URA

A 2.75 hectare white site in Woodlands Regional Centre has been released for sale by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) under the reserve list of the second half 2018 Government Land Sales programme.

The mixed-use site has a maximum permissible gross floor area (GFA) of 115,747 square metres (sq m), with at least 45,000 sq m of this to be set aside for office use. The remaining GFA can be for additional office, retail, entertainment and residential uses, with a maximum GFA of 33,000 sq m for commercial use, excluding office and commercial school uses.

Apart from any GFA for residential flats, the rest of the GFA is to be contained in no more than eight strata lots.

Located at Woodlands Avenue 2 above the upcoming Woodlands Thomson-East Coast Line station, the site will be directly connected to both that line and the existing North-South line.

This is the first white site in the 100 hectare Woodlands Regional Centre area which will be developed into a commercial hub over the next 15 years. It comprises commercial and community precinct Woodlands Central and mixed-use business cluster Woodlands North Coast.

When fully developed, Woodlands Regional Centre is expected to have 700,000 sq m of commercial space and offer 100,000 new jobs.

