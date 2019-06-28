You are here

Government trims again industrial land supply amid weaker growth outlook

Fri, Jun 28, 2019 - 12:32 PM
THE Government has reduced industrial land supply for the second half of 2019, as a global manufacturing slowdown and rising trade tensions have lowered Singapore's growth outlook.

Under the Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme for the second half of 2019, the Government will release four sites in the confirmed list and six sites in the reserve list, with a total site area of 9.98 hectares (ha), the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced on Friday.

This is down from five sites in the confirmed list and seven sites in the reserve list, amounting to a total supply of 11.86 hectares for the first half of this year. For the second half of 2018, total industrial land supply form confirmed and reserve list sites was higher still at 12.59 ha. 

MTI said the Government will "continue to release sufficient land through the IGLS programme to ensure an adequate supply of industrial space in Singapore".

Confirmed list sites are launched according to schedule, regardless of demand, while those on the reserve list are put up for tender when a developer makes an offer of a minimum purchase price that is acceptable to the government.

In the latest launch, the four confirmed list sites are zoned "B2" for heavier industrial use with a tenure of 20 years. They are located in Tampines North Drive 5, Tuas West Avenue, Woodlands Industrial Park and Jalan Papan, with one of the plots being previously on the reserve list in the first half of 2019.

The six reserved list sites meanwhile are all also zoned "B2", four of which have tenure of 20 years, and two with tenure of 30 years. Half of the sites are available, with the remaining three to be made available in July, September and December on estimate.

Two sites are located in Kaki Bukit Road 5, while the others are at Gul Circle, Tuas Avenue 6, Tuas South Link 3, and Tuas Bay Drive. One of the sites was previously on the reserve list for the first half of 2019.

