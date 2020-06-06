Govt aware of risk that rental help may prolong exit of unviable businesses: Shanmugam

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE focus of extending more rental relief is more on supporting businesses that, even though viable, may go down because of the Covid-19 crisis, rather than on holding up unviable ones, said Law Minister K Shanmugam in Parliament on Friday, when the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures...
