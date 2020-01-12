You are here

Home > Real Estate

Greener HDB projects to be ready from this year

Sun, Jan 12, 2020 - 1:00 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

FLATS built with enhanced greenery requirements will progressively be ready from this year, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Sunday.

The enhanced requirements – which set the minimum vegetation needed in a development – were first piloted in Queenstown's Dawson estate and Choa Chu Kang's Keat Hong Neighbourhood 8.

These requirements were then rolled out to all projects designed from 2016. According to HDB, over 80 projects have implemented greenery provisions since then.

From next year, new projects completing in Tampines, Bidadari, Tengah and Punggol Northshore can expect greener homes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In Queenstown's Dawson estate, four housing projects - SkyTerrace @ Dawson, SkyVille @ Dawson, Dawson Vista and Forfar Heights - have been completed. Another three projects will be finished progressively by the end of 2020.

The Dawson developments will boast green spaces on different levels, such as ground-level precinct gardens to pockets of green areas on roof gardens and sky gardens.

As for Keat Hong Neighbourhood 8, one of the newest housing estates in Choa Chu Kang, six new housing projects have been completed since 2016.

The estate was designed to have extensive rooftop greenery and a "military-inspired" theme to reflect its history as the former Keat Hong Camp site. Existing mature trees will also be retained.

HDB first introduced the concept of a green plot ratio (GnPR) in 2011 to measure greenery provisions for public housing developments. GnPR measures the "green density" of a development site based on the leaf area of plants provided, which is then divided by the site area.

From 2016, all new HDB developments are required to have a minimum of 4.5 GnPR. This means greenery will have to be at least 4.5 times the site area.

HDB also adopted a 45 to 60 per cent estimated green cover provision for its housing projects, which measures green cover seen from the sky. Tree canopy cover and planting areas that provide canopy shade in housing estates count as green cover.

When completed, the Dawson developments will achieve a GnPR of more than 4.5 and an average of more than 50 per cent green cover. Meanwhile, Keat Hong developments will have a minimum of 4.5 GnPR and an average of 55 per cent green cover.

Real Estate

India to blow up luxury high-rises over environmental violations

SPH Reit raises unit distribution for Q1

Astaka says it can continue as going concern, shares should not be suspended

Buenos Aires authorities push ahead with bold slum renewal

Hong Kong property scion says social housing a top priority

California governor seeks US$1.4b to tackle state's worsening homelessness

BREAKING

Jan 11, 2020 01:50 PM
Transport

Mercedes-Benz to build smart brand cars with Geely in China's Xi'an: senior executive

[BEIJING] Mercedes-Benz will build smart-branded electric cars with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in the Chinese city...

Jan 11, 2020 01:46 PM
Government & Economy

China's Communist Party expels ex-chairman of China Development Bank

[SHANGHAI] A former chairman of the China Development Bank, Hu Huaibang, has been expelled from the country's ruling...

Jan 11, 2020 01:45 PM
Government & Economy

Japan seeks Interpol wanted notice for Ghosn's wife

[TOKYO] Japanese authorities have requested the International Criminal Police Organization (ICPO) for an Interpol...

Jan 11, 2020 01:20 PM
Government & Economy

Huawei's Meng can be extradited to US, Canada attorney general says

[MONTREAL] Canada's Department of Justice said a Huawei executive arrested in Vancouver could be extradited to the...

Jan 11, 2020 01:18 PM
Government & Economy

Downing of Ukraine jet 'unforgivable mistake': Iran's Rouhani

[TEHRAN] Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday said his country "deeply regrets" the shooting down of a...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly