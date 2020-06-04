GSM Building on Middle Road launched for en bloc sale

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
GSM Building at 141 Middle Road has been launched for sale by tender. This comes after the minimum consent level required for the site to be launched for an en bloc sale was achieved, marketing agent Mount Everest Properties said.
The asking price is in the region of S$98...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes